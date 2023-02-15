Wednesday's game at Kimmel Arena has the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-16) taking on the Radford Highlanders (11-14) at 6:30 PM (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a 66-61 victory for UNC Asheville, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bulldogs head into this matchup after a 76-73 loss to Presbyterian on Saturday.

UNC Asheville vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

UNC Asheville vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 66, Radford 61

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs took down the High Point Panthers in a 64-51 win on February 1. It was their best victory of the season.

UNC Asheville has 10 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 4

64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 28

65-59 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 8

54-48 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 2

43-40 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on January 18

UNC Asheville Performance Insights