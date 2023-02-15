P.J. Washington and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington, in his previous game (February 13 win against the Hawks) put up 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

In this article, we break down Washington's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.1 15.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.6 4.8 Assists 2.5 2.4 3.0 PRA 23.5 22.1 23.4 PR 21.5 19.7 20.4 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.9



P.J. Washington Insights vs. the Spurs

Washington is responsible for taking 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.9 per game.

He's taken 5.7 threes per game, or 17.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Washington's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.1 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Spurs are the worst defensive team in the league, conceding 122.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Spurs are 21st in the NBA, giving up 43.9 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs allow 26.5 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have allowed 12.4 makes per game, 17th in the NBA.

P.J. Washington vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 30 17 7 4 3 3 0

