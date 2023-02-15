The Charlotte Hornets, Nick Richards included, face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 144-138 win against the Hawks, Richards put up six points.

Below, we break down Richards' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.0 5.6 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 3.9 Assists -- 0.5 0.1 PRA -- 14.2 9.6 PR 13.5 13.7 9.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Nick Richards' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nick Richards Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 3.9% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.8 per contest.

The Hornets rank 12th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 122.7 points per game, the Spurs are the worst squad in the NBA defensively.

The Spurs allow 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.5 assists per game.

Nick Richards vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 21 19 10 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Richards or any of his Hornets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.