The High Point Panthers (11-15, 3-11 Big South) will visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-22, 1-13 Big South) after dropping nine road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Presbyterian vs. High Point matchup.

High Point vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

High Point vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Presbyterian Moneyline High Point Moneyline
BetMGM Presbyterian (-1.5) 141.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Presbyterian (-2) 141 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Presbyterian (-2) 141 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Presbyterian (-2.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

High Point vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

  • High Point has covered 10 times in 24 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Panthers have an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs this season.
  • Presbyterian has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • The Blue Hose and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 25 times this season.

