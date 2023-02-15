Wednesday's game between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (22-4) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-17) at Winthrop Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-58, with heavily favored Gardner-Webb securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Runnin' Bulldogs earned a 63-50 victory over Campbell.

Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 73, Winthrop 58

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

On December 12 against the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings, the Runnin' Bulldogs notched their best win of the season, a 61-56 victory on the road.

Gardner-Webb has 17 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.

Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins

83-71 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on January 18

62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on December 1

67-59 at home over East Carolina (No. 173) on December 15

91-87 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on November 23

82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on November 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights