Davidson vs. Saint Louis: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (16-9, 8-4 A-10) and the Davidson Wildcats (11-13, 4-8 A-10) meet at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The game has no set line.
Davidson vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Chaifetz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Eight of the Wildcats' 21 games with a set total have hit the over (38.1%).
- Davidson's ATS record is 11-10-0 this year.
- Saint Louis (9-13-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40.9% of the time, 11.5% less often than Davidson (11-10-0) this season.
Davidson vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Saint Louis
|75.0
|145.6
|70.8
|140.1
|145.2
|Davidson
|70.6
|145.6
|69.3
|140.1
|140.0
Additional Davidson Insights & Trends
- Davidson has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of the Wildcats' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Davidson has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this season in conference play.
- The Wildcats score an average of 70.6 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.8 the Billikens give up to opponents.
- Davidson is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when it scores more than 70.8 points.
Saint Louis vs. Davidson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Saint Louis
|9-13-0
|10-12-0
|Davidson
|11-10-0
|8-13-0
Davidson vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits
|Saint Louis
|Davidson
|11-3
|Home Record
|5-7
|4-5
|Away Record
|4-5
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-3-0
|78.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.9
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|3-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-6-0
