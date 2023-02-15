The Saint Louis Billikens (16-9, 8-4 A-10) and the Davidson Wildcats (11-13, 4-8 A-10) meet at Chaifetz Arena on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The game has no set line.

Davidson vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Eight of the Wildcats' 21 games with a set total have hit the over (38.1%).

Davidson's ATS record is 11-10-0 this year.

Saint Louis (9-13-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40.9% of the time, 11.5% less often than Davidson (11-10-0) this season.

Davidson vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Louis 75.0 145.6 70.8 140.1 145.2 Davidson 70.6 145.6 69.3 140.1 140.0

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

Davidson has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Four of the Wildcats' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Davidson has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this season in conference play.

The Wildcats score an average of 70.6 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.8 the Billikens give up to opponents.

Davidson is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when it scores more than 70.8 points.

Saint Louis vs. Davidson Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Louis 9-13-0 10-12-0 Davidson 11-10-0 8-13-0

Davidson vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits

Saint Louis Davidson 11-3 Home Record 5-7 4-5 Away Record 4-5 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-6-0

