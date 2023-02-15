Wednesday's contest between the Davidson Wildcats (12-12) and Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (17-7) matching up at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 63-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Davidson, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Wildcats head into this contest following a loss to Richmond on Sunday.

Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 63, Saint Joseph's (PA) 59

Davidson Schedule Analysis

On December 21, the Wildcats captured their best win of the season, a 68-55 victory over the Charlotte 49ers, a top 100 team (No. 82), according to our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.

Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins

71-60 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on January 18

57-55 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on February 8

71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on December 4

62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 21

74-72 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 18

Davidson Performance Insights