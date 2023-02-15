Wednesday's contest between the Campbell Lady Camels (13-12) and Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (4-21) going head to head at The Buc Dome has a projected final score of 69-49 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Campbell, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Lady Camels are coming off of a 63-50 loss to Gardner-Webb in their most recent game on Saturday.

Campbell vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

Campbell vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 69, Charleston Southern 49

Campbell Schedule Analysis

Against the Longwood Lancers on December 31, the Lady Camels captured their best win of the season, a 56-48 road victory.

Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins

57-51 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 1

51-49 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 11

47-38 at home over Coppin State (No. 233) on December 1

61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on December 29

64-40 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 7

Campbell Performance Insights