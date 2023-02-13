The No. 19 Miami Hurricanes (20-5, 11-4 ACC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

North Carolina vs. Miami Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (44%).

In games North Carolina shoots better than 44% from the field, it is 13-1 overall.

The Tar Heels are the 13th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 180th.

The Tar Heels put up eight more points per game (78.4) than the Hurricanes allow (70.4).

When North Carolina totals more than 70.4 points, it is 15-4.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, North Carolina is posting 10.8 more points per game (81.2) than it is away from home (70.4).

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels are giving up 67.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 72.5.

When playing at home, North Carolina is averaging 1.8 more threes per game (7.7) than on the road (5.9). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to when playing on the road (28.3%).

North Carolina Schedule