North Carolina Central vs. Coppin State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Coppin State Lady Eagles (5-17) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (10-13) at McDougald-McLendon Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-59, with heavily favored Coppin State coming out on top. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 13.
The Eagles are coming off of a 68-63 loss to Morgan State in their most recent game on Saturday.
North Carolina Central vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
North Carolina Central vs. Coppin State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Coppin State 69, North Carolina Central 59
North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' signature win this season came in a 73-68 victory against the Norfolk State Spartanettes on February 6.
North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 15
- 82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 299) on January 23
- 76-66 on the road over Chicago State (No. 323) on December 3
- 74-66 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on December 19
- 72-55 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353) on January 14
North Carolina Central Performance Insights
- The Eagles are being outscored by 2.4 points per game with a -55 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.0 points per game (133rd in college basketball) and allow 70.4 per outing (310th in college basketball).
- On offense, North Carolina Central is tallying 68.1 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (68.0 points per game) is 0.1 PPG lower.
- The Eagles are posting 73.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 62.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, North Carolina Central is allowing 15.8 fewer points per game (62.2) than in road games (78.0).
- In their last 10 games, the Eagles have been scoring 70.5 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 68.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
