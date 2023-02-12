UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the Towson Tigers (13-9) versus the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-18) at SECU Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-49 in favor of Towson, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Seahawks lost their most recent game 83-47 against Delaware on Friday.
UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Towson 79, UNC Wilmington 49
UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis
- The Seahawks' signature victory this season came against the Elon Phoenix, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 170) in our computer rankings. The Seahawks brought home the 62-58 win at home on January 20.
- UNC Wilmington has eight losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.
UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on December 21
- 79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1
UNC Wilmington Performance Insights
- The Seahawks have a -234 scoring differential, falling short by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 54.0 points per game, 343rd in college basketball, and are giving up 64.7 per contest to rank 193rd in college basketball.
- UNC Wilmington scores fewer points in conference action (52.4 per game) than overall (54.0).
- In 2022-23 the Seahawks are scoring 9.4 more points per game at home (59.2) than away (49.8).
- At home, UNC Wilmington allows 59.8 points per game. Away, it allows 68.8.
- Over their last 10 games, the Seahawks are averaging 52.9 points per contest, compared to their season average of 54.0.
