When the UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-9, 11-2 SoCon) and Wofford Terriers (13-13, 5-8 SoCon) square off at Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, Keondre Kennedy and B.J. Mack will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford

Game Day: Sunday, February 12

Sunday, February 12 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UNC Greensboro's Last Game

On Tuesday, in its most recent game, UNC Greensboro beat the East Tennessee State 91-65. With 21 points, Kennedy was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keondre Kennedy 21 7 2 2 1 4 Keyshaun Langley 19 4 3 2 0 5 Mikeal Brown-Jones 11 2 2 1 0 0

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Keyshaun Langley paces his team in both points (13.8) and assists (2.4) per contest, and also puts up 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kennedy is putting up 13.1 points, 1.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Mohammed Abdulsalam puts up a team-high 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.3 points and 0.7 assists, shooting 52.3% from the floor.

Mikeal Brown-Jones puts up 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kobe Langley averages 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)