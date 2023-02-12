Sunday's contest that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7) against the Boston College Eagles (14-13) at Carmichael Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-60 in favor of North Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Tar Heels lost their last matchup 75-67 against Syracuse on Thursday.

North Carolina vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 73, Boston College 60

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Tar Heels defeated the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils, 61-56, on January 19.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tar Heels are 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories, but also tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

North Carolina has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 15

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 27

60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 8

85-79 over Oregon (No. 23) on November 24

70-57 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 22

North Carolina Performance Insights