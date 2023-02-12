North Carolina vs. Boston College Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7) against the Boston College Eagles (14-13) at Carmichael Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-60 in favor of North Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Tar Heels lost their last matchup 75-67 against Syracuse on Thursday.
North Carolina vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
North Carolina vs. Boston College Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 73, Boston College 60
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Tar Heels defeated the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils, 61-56, on January 19.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tar Heels are 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories, but also tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
- North Carolina has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 15
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 27
- 60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 8
- 85-79 over Oregon (No. 23) on November 24
- 70-57 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 22
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per contest (74th in college basketball).
- North Carolina's offense has been worse in ACC contests this year, putting up 65.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71.8 PPG.
- At home, the Tar Heels are putting up 9.1 more points per game (75.2) than they are away from home (66.1).
- North Carolina is giving up 53.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (65.9).
- The Tar Heels have been scoring 65.3 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 71.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
