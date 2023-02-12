How to Watch the NC State vs. Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (14-11) hope to halt a seven-game losing streak when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (17-7) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
NC State vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack's 72.2 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 62 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- NC State has a 15-2 record when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.
- NC State is 15-3 when it scores more than 62 points.
- The Cavaliers record 8.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Wolfpack allow (60.9).
- Virginia is 14-5 when scoring more than 60.9 points.
- Virginia has a 14-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.
- The Cavaliers shoot 36.7% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wolfpack concede defensively.
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 68-62
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/6/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 73-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/9/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|W 51-42
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/16/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
