N.C. A&T vs. William & Mary Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (15-8) and William & Mary Tribe (13-10) going head to head at Corbett Sports Center has a projected final score of 69-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored N.C. A&T, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Aggies enter this matchup on the heels of a 66-53 loss to Hampton on Thursday.
N.C. A&T vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
N.C. A&T vs. William & Mary Score Prediction
- Prediction: N.C. A&T 69, William & Mary 59
N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis
- Against the Stony Brook Seawolves on January 20, the Aggies secured their signature win of the season, a 68-60 home victory.
- N.C. A&T has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (10).
N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-50 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 30
- 66-58 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 1
- 76-71 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 29
- 67-63 at home over Northeastern (No. 221) on January 13
- 64-59 over UAPB (No. 253) on November 27
N.C. A&T Performance Insights
- The Aggies average 69.2 points per game (106th in college basketball) while giving up 62 per contest (119th in college basketball). They have a +166 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.
- N.C. A&T's offense has been worse in CAA matchups this year, averaging 64.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.2 PPG.
- The Aggies are averaging 75.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (64.3).
- When playing at home, N.C. A&T is allowing 10.5 fewer points per game (56.4) than in road games (66.9).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Aggies have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 64.4 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 69.2 they've put up over the course of this season.
