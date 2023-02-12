Eagles vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) clash to determine the Super Bowl champion at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023 as the NFL Playoffs come to a close.
As the Eagles ready for this matchup against the Chiefs, check out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Eagles
|1.5
|50.5
|-124
|+104
Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats
Philadelphia Eagles
- The Eagles and their opponents have scored more than 50.5 combined points five times during the regular season and playoffs.
- Philadelphia had an average point total of 45.4 in its outings in regular season play, 5.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Against the spread, the Eagles were 8-9-0 during the regular season. They have an ATS record of 2-0-0 in the postseason.
- The Eagles went 14-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline during the regular season (winning 87.5% of those games). In the playoffs, they have a record of 2-0 when favored on the moneyline.
- Philadelphia has a 16-2 record (winning 88.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -124 or shorter, including the regular season and playoffs.
Kansas City Chiefs
- The Chiefs have played 10 games, including the regular season and playoffs, that ended with a point total above 50.5.
- The average over/under for Kansas City's regular season matchups was 49.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Chiefs posted a 7-10-0 record against the spread in the regular season, and are 1-1-0 in the playoffs.
- The Chiefs split the two games they played as underdogs in the regular season, and are 0-0 in the playoffs.
- Kansas City has a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +104 on the moneyline (in the regular season and playoffs).
Eagles vs. Chiefs Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Eagles
|28.1
|2
|20.2
|8
|45.4
|5
|17
|Chiefs
|29.2
|1
|21.7
|16
|49.7
|10
|17
Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends
Eagles
- Over its last three contests, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- Philadelphia has not hit the over in its past three contests.
- The Eagles have scored 133 more points than their opponents this season (7.9 per game), and the Chiefs have scored 127 more points than their opponents (7.5 per game).
Chiefs
- Over its past three games, Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- None of the Chiefs' past three games have hit the over.
Eagles Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Playoffs
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|44.2
|46.8
|46.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.6
|26.2
|27.1
|26
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|6-3-0
|2-6-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|14-2
|7-2
|7-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Playoffs
|Point Total AVG
|49.7
|49.2
|50.1
|50
|Implied Team Total AVG
|28.8
|29.5
|28.2
|28
|ATS Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|13-2
|7-0
|6-2
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|0-0
