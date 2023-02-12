How to Watch the Duke vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Duke Blue Devils (21-3) take a three-game win streak into a home contest against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-8), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Duke vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes score an average of 73.3 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils give up.
- Miami (FL) is 14-2 when giving up fewer than 67 points.
- When it scores more than 50.7 points, Miami (FL) is 16-8.
- The Blue Devils put up only 3.8 more points per game (67) than the Hurricanes give up (63.2).
- Duke has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 63.2 points.
- Duke is 21-2 when it allows fewer than 73.3 points.
- The Blue Devils are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (45.4%).
- The Hurricanes make 42.2% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 53-44
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 57-52
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/9/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 68-27
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/12/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.