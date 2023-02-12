Sunday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-8) squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils (21-3) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 62-61 win for Miami (FL), so expect a tight matchup.

The Blue Devils took care of business in their last matchup 68-27 against Boston College on Thursday.

Duke vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Duke vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 62, Duke 61

Duke Schedule Analysis

When the Blue Devils took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on February 5 by a score of 57-52, it was their signature win of the year so far.

The Blue Devils have eight wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

Duke has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

The Blue Devils have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (five).

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on December 29

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 5) on January 1

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 26

71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 35) on December 11

65-47 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 15

Duke Performance Insights