Sunday's game between the Richmond Spiders (14-8) and the Davidson Wildcats (12-11) at Robins Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Richmond securing the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Wildcats claimed a 57-55 win against Loyola Chicago.

Davidson vs. Richmond Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Davidson vs. Richmond Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Richmond 67, Davidson 65

Davidson Schedule Analysis

  • The Wildcats captured their signature win of the season on December 21, when they claimed a 68-55 victory over the Charlotte 49ers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 82) in our computer rankings.

Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 71-60 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on January 18
  • 57-55 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on February 8
  • 71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on December 4
  • 62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 167) on November 21
  • 74-72 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 18

Davidson Performance Insights

  • The Wildcats have a +17 scoring differential, putting up 63.1 points per game (219th in college basketball) and conceding 62.4 (128th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Davidson is putting up more points (64.9 per game) than it is overall (63.1) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Wildcats are putting up 63.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (65.3).
  • At home Davidson is conceding 60.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than it is on the road (66.8).
  • While the Wildcats are scoring 63.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, amassing 64.9 a contest.

