Saturday's game between the Furman Lady Paladins (10-14) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-13) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 64-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Furman squad taking home the win. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on February 11.

The Spartans' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 68-64 victory over Wofford.

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 64, UNC Greensboro 55

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

The Spartans beat the No. 104-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Mercer Bears, 72-68, on January 5, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNC Greensboro is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 15

68-64 on the road over Wofford (No. 205) on February 9

54-48 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on November 23

60-49 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 12

72-54 at home over Radford (No. 339) on November 16

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights