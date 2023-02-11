UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-14) against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-15) at Kimmel Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Presbyterian. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Bulldogs took care of business in their last matchup 65-59 against Winthrop on Wednesday.
UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Presbyterian 63, UNC Asheville 62
UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Bulldogs took down the High Point Panthers on the road on February 1 by a score of 64-51.
- UNC Asheville has nine losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 4
- 64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 28
- 54-48 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 2
- 65-59 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 8
- 43-40 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on January 18
UNC Asheville Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are being outscored by five points per game with a -119 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.8 points per game (322nd in college basketball) and give up 61.8 per outing (114th in college basketball).
- UNC Asheville is posting 53.3 points per game this season in conference action, which is 3.5 fewer points per game than its season average (56.8).
- When playing at home, the Bulldogs are averaging 5.7 more points per game (59.4) than they are away from home (53.7).
- Defensively, UNC Asheville has played better at home this season, giving up 56.8 points per game, compared to 67.6 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Bulldogs have been racking up 54.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 56.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
