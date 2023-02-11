The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-9, 7-6 ACC) will try to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Clemson Tigers (18-6, 10-3 ACC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

ESPN2

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

North Carolina has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 152nd.

The Tar Heels score 10.8 more points per game (77.9) than the Tigers allow (67.1).

North Carolina has a 15-4 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison

North Carolina is averaging 80.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 70.4 points per contest.

The Tar Heels allow 67.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 72.5 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, North Carolina has played better when playing at home this year, sinking 7 treys per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 28.3% three-point percentage in road games.

North Carolina Schedule