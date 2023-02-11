Saturday's game at Willett Hall has the Longwood Lancers (6-18) going head to head against the High Point Panthers (11-12) at 2:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 victory for Longwood, who are favored by our model.

The Panthers' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 63-47 win over Campbell.

High Point vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Willett Hall in Farmville, Virginia

High Point vs. Longwood Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Longwood 68, High Point 62

High Point Schedule Analysis

  • The Panthers notched their best win of the season on December 29, when they took down the Longwood Lancers, who rank No. 166 in our computer rankings, 79-50.

High Point 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 63-47 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on February 8
  • 57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 203) on January 25
  • 82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 312) on January 14
  • 71-55 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 4
  • 70-62 at home over Radford (No. 339) on January 21

High Point Performance Insights

  • The Panthers' +65 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.1 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per outing (151st in college basketball).
  • In conference action, High Point is scoring more points (67.1 per game) than it is overall (66.1) in 2022-23.
  • The Panthers average 67.1 points per game at home, and 64.8 on the road.
  • In 2022-23 High Point is giving up 3.3 more points per game at home (63.4) than away (60.1).
  • The Panthers are averaging 66.1 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is the same number of points they're averaging for the season.

