Saturday's game at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has the Campbell Lady Camels (13-11) taking on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (21-4) at 2:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 67-61 win for Campbell, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Runnin' Bulldogs took care of business in their last matchup 70-49 against Radford on Wednesday.

Gardner-Webb vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

Gardner-Webb vs. Campbell Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Campbell 67, Gardner-Webb 61

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

  • On December 12 versus the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings, the Runnin' Bulldogs claimed their best win of the season, a 61-56 victory on the road.
  • Gardner-Webb has 17 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.

Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 83-71 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on January 18
  • 62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on December 1
  • 67-59 at home over East Carolina (No. 173) on December 15
  • 91-87 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on November 23
  • 82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on November 19

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game, with a +234 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (37th in college basketball) and give up 67 per outing (257th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, Gardner-Webb is scoring more points (79 per game) than it is overall (76.4) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Runnin' Bulldogs are averaging 4.2 more points per game at home (78.6) than away (74.4).
  • Gardner-Webb is conceding more points at home (66.6 per game) than on the road (65.7).
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs have played better offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 81.3 points per contest, 4.9 more than their season average of 76.4.

