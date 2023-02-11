Saturday's contest that pits the Davidson Wildcats (11-12, 4-7 A-10) against the Fordham Rams (19-5, 7-4 A-10) at John M. Belk Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Davidson. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on February 11.

The game has no line set.

Davidson vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Davidson vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 70, Fordham 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-1.2)

Davidson (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

Davidson's record against the spread this season is 11-9-0, and Fordham's is 15-8-0. The Wildcats have a 7-13-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Rams have a record of 11-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Davidson is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Fordham has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game (scoring 70.6 points per game to rank 200th in college basketball while giving up 69.1 per contest to rank 168th in college basketball) and have a +34 scoring differential overall.

Davidson is 294th in the nation at 29.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 fewer than the 32.9 its opponents average.

Davidson makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Wildcats rank 159th in college basketball with 94.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 228th in college basketball defensively with 92.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Davidson has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (68th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (269th in college basketball).

