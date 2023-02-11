Charlotte vs. North Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Saturday's contest that pits the Charlotte 49ers (10-12) against the North Texas Lady Eagles (9-14) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
The 49ers dropped their last outing 70-64 against UTEP on Wednesday.
Charlotte vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte vs. North Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charlotte 66, North Texas 58
Charlotte Schedule Analysis
- Against the VCU Rams, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the 49ers notched their best win of the season on November 20, a 55-47 home victory.
Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 31
- 72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on January 21
- 66-61 at home over Rice (No. 163) on January 26
- 85-79 at home over UAB (No. 193) on December 19
- 59-58 over Cincinnati (No. 204) on November 26
Charlotte Performance Insights
- The 49ers are being outscored by 5.9 points per game with a -130 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.5 points per game (267th in college basketball) and allow 66.4 per contest (247th in college basketball).
- Charlotte is putting up 62.1 points per game this season in conference games, which is 1.6 more points per game than its overall average (60.5).
- In home games, the 49ers are averaging 11.4 more points per game (66.5) than they are on the road (55.1).
- Charlotte allows 65.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 68.0 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the 49ers have been scoring 61.0 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 60.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
