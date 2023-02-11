Saturday's contest that pits the Charlotte 49ers (10-12) against the North Texas Lady Eagles (9-14) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

The 49ers dropped their last outing 70-64 against UTEP on Wednesday.

Charlotte vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Charlotte vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 66, North Texas 58

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

Against the VCU Rams, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the 49ers notched their best win of the season on November 20, a 55-47 home victory.

Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins

66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 31

72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on January 21

66-61 at home over Rice (No. 163) on January 26

85-79 at home over UAB (No. 193) on December 19

59-58 over Cincinnati (No. 204) on November 26

Charlotte Performance Insights