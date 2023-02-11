Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Campbell Lady Camels (13-11) versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (21-4) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Campbell, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 11.
The Lady Camels lost their last game 63-47 against High Point on Wednesday.
Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 67, Gardner-Webb 61
Campbell Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Camels beat the Longwood Lancers on the road on December 31 by a score of 56-48.
- The Lady Camels have six losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
- Campbell has nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.
Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 51-49 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 11
- 57-51 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 1
- 47-38 at home over Coppin State (No. 233) on December 1
- 61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on December 29
- 54-44 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Campbell Performance Insights
- The Lady Camels' +160 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.4 points per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 51.8 per contest (fourth in college basketball).
- On offense, Campbell is putting up 56.0 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (58.4 points per game) is 2.4 PPG higher.
- The Lady Camels are posting 65.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (52.6).
- In home games, Campbell is surrendering 5.3 fewer points per game (47.5) than in road games (52.8).
- The Lady Camels' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 55.2 points a contest compared to the 58.4 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.