Saturday's game that pits the Campbell Lady Camels (13-11) versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (21-4) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Campbell, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 11.

The Lady Camels lost their last game 63-47 against High Point on Wednesday.

Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

Campbell vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 67, Gardner-Webb 61

Campbell Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Camels beat the Longwood Lancers on the road on December 31 by a score of 56-48.

The Lady Camels have six losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Campbell has nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.

Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins

51-49 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 11

57-51 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 1

47-38 at home over Coppin State (No. 233) on December 1

61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on December 29

54-44 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 28

Campbell Performance Insights