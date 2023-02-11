The South Alabama Jaguars (11-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) are home in Sun Belt action against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-12, 7-6 Sun Belt) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Game Info

Appalachian State Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers are shooting 44.3% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.8% the Jaguars' opponents have shot this season.
  • Appalachian State is 9-5 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 111th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 331st.
  • The Mountaineers' 70.9 points per game are only four more points than the 66.9 the Jaguars give up.
  • When Appalachian State gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 10-7.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison

  • Appalachian State is putting up more points at home (75.2 per game) than away (66.5).
  • The Mountaineers are allowing fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than away (68.1).
  • At home, Appalachian State drains 8.3 triples per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.9%) than away (33.6%).

Appalachian State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 Marshall L 66-58 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
2/4/2023 James Madison L 63-57 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
2/9/2023 @ UL Monroe W 52-45 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
2/11/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
2/16/2023 Texas State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
2/18/2023 Old Dominion - George M. Holmes Convocation Center

