Friday's contest at Bob Carpenter Center has the Delaware Blue Hens (12-9) matching up with the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-17) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-50 win as our model heavily favors Delaware.

The Seahawks lost their last game 66-56 against N.C. A&T on Sunday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 79, UNC Wilmington 50

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks beat the No. 170-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Elon Phoenix, 62-58, on January 20, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

UNC Wilmington has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).

UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins

60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on December 21

79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights