UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's contest at Bob Carpenter Center has the Delaware Blue Hens (12-9) matching up with the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-17) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-50 win as our model heavily favors Delaware.
The Seahawks lost their last game 66-56 against N.C. A&T on Sunday.
UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Score Prediction
- Prediction: Delaware 79, UNC Wilmington 50
UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis
- The Seahawks beat the No. 170-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Elon Phoenix, 62-58, on January 20, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- UNC Wilmington has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).
UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on December 21
- 79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UNC Wilmington Performance Insights
- The Seahawks are being outscored by 9.4 points per game, with a -198 scoring differential overall. They put up 54.4 points per game (341st in college basketball), and give up 63.8 per contest (169th in college basketball).
- In CAA games, UNC Wilmington has averaged 1.5 fewer points (52.9) than overall (54.4) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Seahawks are averaging 9.2 more points per game at home (59.2) than away (50.0).
- UNC Wilmington is allowing fewer points at home (59.8 per game) than on the road (67.5).
- The Seahawks are averaging 52.9 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 1.5 fewer points than their average for the season (54.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.