Friday's game that pits the Elon Phoenix (7-16) against the William & Mary Tribe (12-10) at Schar Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-54 in favor of Elon, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.

The Phoenix came out on top in their most recent matchup 62-49 against Charleston (SC) on Sunday.

Elon vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Elon vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 68, William & Mary 54

Elon Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix's signature win this season came in a 63-60 victory on January 27 against the Delaware Blue Hens, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Phoenix are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

Elon 2022-23 Best Wins

71-68 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on November 22

62-49 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on February 5

60-57 at home over High Point (No. 218) on November 13

63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 227) on February 3

75-58 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on November 19

Elon Performance Insights