Elon vs. William & Mary Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Elon Phoenix (7-16) against the William & Mary Tribe (12-10) at Schar Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-54 in favor of Elon, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.
The Phoenix came out on top in their most recent matchup 62-49 against Charleston (SC) on Sunday.
Elon vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
Elon vs. William & Mary Score Prediction
- Prediction: Elon 68, William & Mary 54
Elon Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix's signature win this season came in a 63-60 victory on January 27 against the Delaware Blue Hens, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Phoenix are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.
Elon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-68 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on November 22
- 62-49 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on February 5
- 60-57 at home over High Point (No. 218) on November 13
- 63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 227) on February 3
- 75-58 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on November 19
Elon Performance Insights
- The Phoenix average 58.0 points per game (311th in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per outing (194th in college basketball). They have a -151 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.6 points per game.
- In conference contests, Elon averages fewer points per contest (55.8) than its season average (58.0).
- The Phoenix are posting 60.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.6 more points than they're averaging in away games (57.1).
- Elon gives up 63.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 64.9 on the road.
- The Phoenix have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 56.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.5 points fewer than the 58.0 they've scored this season.
