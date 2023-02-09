Thursday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (16-6) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-13) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-53 and heavily favors Wofford to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Spartans' last game on Saturday ended in a 65-46 loss to Mercer.

UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 66, UNC Greensboro 53

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

On January 5, the Spartans claimed their best win of the season, a 72-68 victory over the Mercer Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 104) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Greensboro is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 140) on December 15

54-48 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on November 23

60-49 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 12

72-54 at home over Radford (No. 339) on November 16

83-59 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on January 19

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights