The North Carolina Tar Heels' (17-6) ACC schedule includes Thursday's game against the Syracuse Orange (15-9) at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels score an average of 72 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 67.4 the Orange allow to opponents.

When North Carolina allows fewer than 74.5 points, it is 16-3.

North Carolina has put together a 13-2 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

The Orange record 14.7 more points per game (74.5) than the Tar Heels give up (59.8).

Syracuse is 15-5 when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Syracuse has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 72 points.

The Orange shoot 35.5% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Tar Heels concede defensively.

The Tar Heels make 42.2% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Orange's defensive field-goal percentage.

