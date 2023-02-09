Thursday's game that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (17-6) against the Syracuse Orange (15-9) at JMA Wireless Dome has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-59 in favor of North Carolina, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Tar Heels' last outing on Sunday ended in a 62-55 loss to Louisville.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Syracuse 59

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

On January 15 against the NC State Wolfpack, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 3) in our computer rankings, the Tar Heels captured their signature win of the season, a 56-47 victory at home.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (four), but also have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses (five).

North Carolina has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 11) on November 27

60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 16) on January 8

85-79 over Oregon (No. 23) on November 24

70-57 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 22

61-56 at home over Duke (No. 69) on January 19

North Carolina Performance Insights