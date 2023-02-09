The Radford Highlanders (16-9, 10-2 Big South) will look to build on a nine-game win run when they host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (13-11, 8-4 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The Runnin' Bulldogs have won five games in a row.

Gardner-Webb vs. Radford Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs are shooting 47% from the field, 3% higher than the 44% the Highlanders' opponents have shot this season.

Gardner-Webb is 12-3 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 206th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs score seven more points per game (71) than the Highlanders give up (64).

Gardner-Webb is 11-7 when allowing fewer than 70.6 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

Gardner-Webb scores 80.8 points per game at home, and 63.9 away.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are allowing fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (64.5).

At home, Gardner-Webb makes 6.8 treys per game, 0.5 more than it averages away (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.9%) than away (33.1%).

Gardner-Webb Schedule