How to Watch the Duke vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Duke Blue Devils' (20-3) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Boston College Eagles (14-12) at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
Duke vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils score an average of 66.9 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 66.2 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Duke has a 20-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.2 points.
- Duke is 8-0 when it scores more than 66.2 points.
- The Eagles put up 68.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 51.7 the Blue Devils allow.
- When Boston College scores more than 51.7 points, it is 14-10.
- Boston College's record is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 66.9 points.
- This season the Eagles are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Blue Devils give up.
- The Blue Devils make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 10.1% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 70-57
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/2/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 53-44
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|W 57-52
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/9/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/12/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
