The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) travel in ACC action versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6 ACC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons are shooting 46.6% from the field, 3% higher than the 43.6% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Wake Forest has an 11-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 126th.

The Demon Deacons' 77.4 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 71.3 the Tar Heels allow.

When Wake Forest gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 15-5.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

At home, Wake Forest scores 80.7 points per game. Away, it scores 74.3.

In 2022-23 the Demon Deacons are giving up 3.7 fewer points per game at home (71.4) than away (75.1).

Beyond the arc, Wake Forest sinks more trifectas away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.3), but makes a lower percentage away (38.0%) than at home (39.4%).

Wake Forest Schedule