SoCon rivals square off when the UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) welcome in the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-16, 5-7 SoCon) at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

In games UNC Greensboro shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 14-1 overall.

The Spartans are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers sit at 113th.

The Spartans score only 2.2 more points per game (70.2) than the Buccaneers give up (68).

UNC Greensboro is 13-0 when scoring more than 68 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

At home, UNC Greensboro is posting 4.1 more points per game (73.3) than it is on the road (69.2).

The Spartans surrender 60.1 points per game at home this year, compared to 63.8 when playing on the road.

At home, UNC Greensboro is draining 0.2 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (7.3). However, it owns a lower three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to away from home (34.2%).

UNC Greensboro Schedule