The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) travel in ACC play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6 ACC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (44%).

North Carolina is 12-1 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demon Deacons rank 211th.

The Tar Heels record only 4.9 more points per game (77.6) than the Demon Deacons give up (72.7).

When North Carolina totals more than 72.7 points, it is 11-2.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison

North Carolina puts up 80.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 12 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels are giving up 67.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 69.7.

When it comes to three-pointers, North Carolina has played better in home games this year, draining 7 threes per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 29.1% three-point percentage on the road.

North Carolina Schedule