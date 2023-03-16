Bookmakers project decent results from the NC State Wolf Pack (23-10), listing them with the 35th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

The Wolf Pack play the Creighton Bluejays, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, March 17 in the First Round. Creighton enters this matchup as a 5.5-point favorite. The over/under comes in at 149.5.

NC State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 35th Bet $100 to win $15000 Pre-Tournament +15000 35th Bet $100 to win $15000 Pre-New Year +35000 68th Bet $100 to win $35000 Preseason +25000 63rd Bet $100 to win $25000

NC State Team Stats

NC State is outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game with a +244 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.2 points per game (34th in college basketball) and gives up 70.8 per outing (201st in college basketball).

NC State is 18-2 in games it was listed as favorites, and 4-8 in games it was listed as underdogs.

When favored by three points or fewer this season, NC State is undefeated at 3-0. As favorites of more than three points, it has sported a record of 15-2.

NC State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-6 | Q2 Record: 7-4 | Q3 Record: 7-0 | Q4 Record: 8-0

1-6 | 7-4 | 7-0 | 8-0 NC State has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

NC State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best NC State Players

The Wolf Pack points and assists leader is Terquavion Smith. He averages 17.5 points per game and records 4.2 assists.

NC State's rebounding leader is D.J. Burns, who averages 4.8 per game.

Smith is the top three-point shooter for the Wolf Pack, hitting 2.7 per contest.

NC State's blocks leader is Ebenezer Dowuona, who averages 0.9 per game. Smith leads the team by averaging 1.5 steals an outing.

