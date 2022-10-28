When Is a Good Time to Have Your Spider Veins Treated?

Sponsored - Dr. Kamran has been treating venous disease for over 40 years. One of the things that has been known to cause confusion not only for the patient’s but also for the physician’s is the ability to differentiate between spider veins, varicose veins and venous insufficiency.

Spider veins are very small veins which somewhat resemble a spider- having a body and a bunch of tiny legs sticking out from it. Most people should know how they look, and Dr. Kamran believes if the majority of patients look hard enough, they can find one or two, or in some cases a lot of spider veins.

Some of these spider veins run in the skin and just under the skin, however some of them have deeper feeders which can also be connected to the deep veins. To perform a successful treatment, one has got to be able to tell exactly what is feeding these veins. By taking care of the underlying cause, Dr. Kamran can offer a successful treatment plan.

One can have spider veins and not necessarily venous insufficiency, but in contrast, one could have quite significant venous insufficiency and very minimal spider veins.

Because of the aforementioned, there is tremendous confusion among patients and even doctors regarding treatment of this disease. Traditionally, spider veins were treated by a dermatologist who would look at these spider veins and then treat them usually with injections or with the use of a topical laser. In addition, utilization of an ultrasound to see the exact etiology of this was seldom used. The underlying cause was not addressed, hence the high recurrence rate. Dr. Kamran’s view is all veins should be evaluated with an ultrasound to try to assess the etiology of any particular vein. Only then can one have an idea what the proper treatment should be.

Dr. Kamran believes that if the patient is seeking help regarding the spider veins, he or she should insist on having at least a focal ultrasound evaluation. That way he can find what the etiology of the disease is and plan treatment accordingly. This will give the patient an idea of how effective the treatment is going to be and how much it is going to cost the patient for the treatment. The risk of recurrence is also based very much on knowing the source of the problem so they can be treated appropriately and reduce risk of recurrence.

One new concept that Dr. Kamran implements at Scarless Vein Care is the use of a topical laser (which involves placing a laser fiber on the skin) to treat a vein less than 0.1 mm. There is no needle involved in this process.

Only through thorough investigation can one correctly treat these spider veins, diminish the recurrence rate and get results that are more acceptable for the patients. Once patients get a better understanding, they will have a better justification for the cost.

