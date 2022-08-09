What’s New in the Vein World?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Scarless Vein Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Scarless Vein Care, visit [website].

Treatment of the small spider veins has always been a challenge for vein clinics.

The most recent study shows that for veins less than 1 mm topical laser does a better job than sclerotherapy (injections of the veins within the needle).

I have this technology available at my practice and I had a very good result with it. Please call us for a free consultation at (910) 726-3737 and ask for our Wilmington office at Howe Creek or the Leland office which is in Waterford Medical Center.