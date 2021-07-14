5 Signs It May Be Time to Schedule a Vein Health Screening

Sponsored - When you think of “vein disease”, what comes to mind? Is it an elderly person with noticeable raised and discolored veins under the skin? The truth is, vein disease can affect individuals of any age, and it may not even present those tell-tale visual signs like varicose veins or spider veins. Read on to learn more about common symptoms associated with chronic venous insufficiency and what you should do if you experience them.

1. You are experiencing painful, achy legs

It’s easy to associate aches and pains with working out or simply part of “getting older”, but they can sometimes signal vein issues. If you notice increased leg pain in the absence of major changes to your daily routine, inadequate circulation could be to blame and should be checked by a vein specialist.

2. Your legs feel tired or heavy at the end of the day

Those long days at work may not be to blame, after all. For most people, standing for an extended period of time should not cause your legs to feel heavy, weak, or tired. If you notice this happening regularly, contact a specialist to determine if you have poor blood-pumping action in your leg veins.

3. Your feet and ankles are swelling

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) can lead to blood pooling, causing the feet and ankles to swell. The swelling gets progressively worse as the day goes on, leading to “sock lines,” and in some cases, may trigger individuals to start shopping for a larger shoe size! While swelling can happen in connection with heart disease, younger patients without a history of other causative factors should schedule a vascular evaluation.

4. Restless legs keep you up at night

The sensations range from creeping and crawling to tingling and burning, leading to a constant urge to move the legs. Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) is often treated with medication from a neurological standpoint, but the cause may be connected to venous insufficiency. A vein health screening can assist in pinpointing the cause, potentially helping you avoid unnecessary medication.

5. You experience frequent Charley horses or leg cramping

If venous insufficiency is to blame, eating a banana or upping your potassium levels won’t do the trick. Similar to RLS at night, many patients experiencing the symptoms of vein disease jump out of bed in the middle of the night with severe cramps or Charley horses. Check with a vein doctor to rule out CVI.

How can Dr. Kamran Help?

If you have any of the symptoms mentioned above, it’s time to give Dr. Kamran a call and schedule a *free vein health screening. This is especially true if you have a family history of vein disease or you also experienced symptoms along with noticeable vascular changes during pregnancy, since both factors are associated with an increased likelihood of developing vein disease. Dr. Kamran can help determine the cause of your symptoms during a comprehensive exam and evaluation utilizing state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. Fortunately, vein disease is a treatable condition.

Treatment Options

Relief from your symptoms is within reach. Dr. Kamran is trained to recognize symptoms of vein disease and offers effective, non-invasive treatment plans that are customized to meet the unique needs of each patient. The most effective treatment will depend on your specific concerns and condition. Compression stockings are often an effective solution for minor discomfort and swelling associated with vein conditions of the legs.

About Dr. Kamran: Dr. Kamran is an internationally recognized pioneer in the field of phlebology and vascular surgery. He was one of the first physicians and centers in the state of North Carolina to offer his patients intravascular laser ablation for the treatment of varicose veins. Dr. Kamran has been providing general, thoracic, vascular, laparoscopic, and both upper and lower endoscopic surgeries for more than 40 years. Listen to Dr. Kamran’s podcast to learn more about vein disease risk factors, symptoms of vein disease, and vein disease treatment.

About Scarless Vein Care: With Dr. Kamran, the journey from tired, achy, painful legs and unsightly varicose or spider veins to beautiful, healthy legs can be an easy one. Now offering free vein health screenings, Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran is one of the nation’s preeminent locations for the treatment of venous insufficiency and varicose and spider veins.

*Note: The ‘Free Vein Health Screening’ offer is not valid for Medicaid beneficiaries, or other recipients of federal or state health care benefit programs, or when prohibited by an insurance coverage provider. New patients only. One free screening per person. Not redeemable for cash.

