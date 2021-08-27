Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Scarless Vein Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Scarless Vein Care, visit https://scarlessveincare.com/

Overcoming Vein Disease With The Power of ONE

Venous insufficiency, also known as vein disease, is an often underdiagnosed and frequently undertreated condition. This is especially the case when it comes to individuals in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. While varicose veins and spider veins can signal issues, many miss the connection to symptoms such as dull aching in the legs, swelling, restless legs, and even sharp pains and leg cramps at night.

ONE Consultation to Make the Connection

If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, it is wise to schedule an appointment with a vein specialist. With proper treatment, young, active individuals with vein disease may avoid disease progression which can lead to activity limitations. Many vein treatment centers offer free vein health screenings. During a screening, a provider and their team will often perform a visual and ultrasound evaluation of the venous system in your legs to look for signs of vein disease like faulty valves, impaired circulation of the blood in the legs, venous thrombosis, or blood clots.

ONE Chance to Get It Right

If you’re an avid runner, hiker, or surfer, it’s worth noting that proper vein treatment may offer performance-enhancing results. This is due to post-treatment blood circulation improvement, which impacts energy levels. Medically necessary vein treatment is usually covered by insurance, however, some insurance providers limit the number of treatments and the number of actual veins covered under plans. If you have vein disease and want to lessen your out-of-pocket expenses, it is important to get both the diagnosis and treatment right the FIRST time around.

ONE Dr. Kamran

Dr. Kamran Goudarzi is an experienced vein specialist known for high patient satisfaction ratings and outstanding outcomes. He was the FIRST physician in Wilmington to perform laser ablation of the veins and his practice and was the FIRST in North Carolina to receive accreditation by the IAC, a nationally recognized accrediting organization dedicated to ensuring quality patient care. These factors make him a highly sought-after specialist for those seeking relief from symptoms of vein disease and individuals in need of vein surgery revisions. Dr. Kamran is accepting new patients at his renowned Scarless Vein Care center in Leland, NC, and offers free vein health screenings.

*Note: The ‘Free Vein Health Screening’ offer is not valid for Medicaid beneficiaries, or other recipients of federal or state health care benefit programs, or when prohibited by an insurance coverage provider. New patients only. One free screening per person. Not redeemable for cash.