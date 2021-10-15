If Your Athletic Performance is Declining, You Need to Read This

If Your Athletic Performance is Declining, You Need to Read This

Sponsored - If you lead an active lifestyle and regularly experience leg pain or are noticing a decrease in your athletic performance, vein disease could be to blame. Contrary to what many believe, venous insufficiency may affect individuals of any race, age, or gender. That’s why it’s important to seek an evaluation from a vein specialist if you experience any of the following symptoms:

● Dull or sharp leg pain

● Leg cramps/ Charley horse

● Restless legs

● Tired, heavy legs

● Swelling in the legs feet and ankles

“Since I’ve had my veins treated, I don’t experience that heavy leg sensation when I’m running. In the last six months, I’ve actually taken three minutes per mile off of my running pace, so, I couldn’t be happier with the change that this had made to my training and running.” - Actual Patient of Dr. Kamran Goudarzi

Aches, pains, and suboptimal performance levels aren’t always “just part of getting older”. Don’t let Vein Disease keep you from living the life you want! Whether you’re an avid runner, hiker, or surfer, at Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran, we help people get their active lifestyle back and overcome symptoms of vein disease. Contact us today to see if you qualify for a *free vein health screening at our vein clinic at Waterford Medical Center in Leland, NC.

Utilizing state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, Dr. Kamran and his team can determine if your symptoms are vein-related. Fortunately, vein disease is a treatable condition. Minimally invasive treatment options require no surgery or downtime.

About Dr. Kamran:

Dr. Kamran is an internationally recognized pioneer in the field of phlebology and vascular surgery. Dr. Kamran has been providing general, thoracic, vascular, laparoscopic, and both upper and lower endoscopic surgeries for more than 40 years. As one of the first physicians and centers in the state of North Carolina to offer intravascular laser ablation for the treatment of varicose veins, Dr. Kamran is known for outstanding patient outcomes and satisfaction rates.

*Note: The ‘Free Vein Health Screening’ offer is not valid for Medicaid beneficiaries, or other recipients of federal or state health care benefit programs, or when prohibited by an insurance coverage provider. New patients only. One free screening per person. Not redeemable for cash.