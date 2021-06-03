Dr. Kamran Uses Modern Technology to Fight Venous Insufficiency

(shapecharge | Getty Images)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Scarless Vein Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Scarless Vein Care, visit https://scarlessveincare.com/

Your arteries carry blood from your heart to the rest of your body. Your veins carry blood back to the heart, and valves in the veins stop the blood from flowing backward. When your veins have trouble sending blood from your limbs back to the heart, it’s known as venous insufficiency. In this condition, blood doesn’t flow back properly to the heart, causing blood to pool in the veins in your legs.

Several factors can cause venous insufficiency, though it’s most commonly caused by blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) and varicose veins. Even if you have a family history of venous insufficiency, there are simple steps you can take to lower your chances of developing the condition.

Facts about venous insufficiency

The most common causes of venous insufficiency are previous cases of blood clots and varicose veins

When forward flow through the veins is obstructed — such as in the case of a blood clot — blood builds up below the clot, which can lead to venous insufficiency.

In varicose veins , the valves are often missing or impaired, and blood leaks back through the damaged valves.

In some cases, weakness in the leg muscles that squeeze blood forward can also contribute to venous insufficiency.

Venous insufficiency is more common in women than in men.

If you are experiencing Venous Insufficiency, or other vein complications, Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran has a solution. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Dr. Kamran has taken surgery from the operating room to the office setting. Scarless Vein Care is an independent private practice, located in Leland, NC. We are deeply committed to compassionate care and the results you desire. We treat every patient as an individual, not a number, as is often the case at many “vein centers” or “vein clinics”. From your first consultation to your follow-up care, you can expect exceptional service and professionalism.

Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran can assist in a variety of procedures for common conditions like:

Varicose Veins | Spider Veins | Laser Ablation | Sclerotherapy | Stain Removal

Contact Scarless Vein Care today and soon you’ll be saying, “Nice Legs, Dr Kamran!”

MORE INFORMATION

Podcast | About Scarless Vein Care | About Dr. Kamran | Facebook