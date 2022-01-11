Are your Legs Trying to Tell You Something?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Scarless Vein Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Scarless Vein Care, visit scarlessveincare.com.

When your feet hit the floor in the morning, do you feel refreshed or tired and in pain? Your legs may be telling you something. Are you ready to listen?

Signs and symptoms of vein disease include:

-aching or heaviness in the legs

-night cramps

-general tiredness in the legs

-swollen feet and legs

-burning sensations or leg muscle cramps

-varicose veins

-skin discoloration

-skin texture changes

What is vein disease?

Vein disease is a commonly overlooked condition that affects millions of men and women around the world, regardless of age and abilities. Vein disease occurs when vein valves become faulty and cause blood to move in both directions. This causes an increase in venous pressure and can cause blood to pool in your legs and give way to the symptoms listed above. Venous insufficiency can also impact blood flow to the calf muscles which can in turn impact muscle performance. This can greatly impact the quality of life for athletes and others with active lifestyles. When left untreated, vein issues worsen over time.

Who is at risk for developing vein disease?

The staggering fact is that one in every two people in the US over 50 has vein disease, but vein disease does not discriminate when it comes to age. In fact, individuals in their 40s, 30s and even 20s can suffer from the condition. Those without visual signs of vein disease, such as varicose veins, may not seek treatment due to myths and misunderstandings associated with vascular problems, which puts them at risk for developing more serious complications like venous ulcers and blood clots. Here’s a look at some populations who have a higher risk for encountering the condition:

● Those with a family history of vein disease: If your parents or grandparents have or had vein disease, the odds are, you will too!

● People with professions that require them to sit or stand for significant periods of time: From teachers to truck drivers, those who stand or sit for long periods run a higher risk for developing vein disease due to impaired circulation.

● Pregnant women: It’s not uncommon for women to develop vein complications during pregnancy. And the truth is, many women still face vascular issues after the birth of their little ones and experience issues like tired, heavy achy restless legs.

● Tall individuals: Stanford University School of Medicine indicates taller people could have an increased risk of developing varicose veins. This is thought to be connected to the fact that the veins have to work a little harder to return blood to the heart.

Improving quality of life, one set of nice legs at a time

You deserve to be able to focus on what you are doing vs how your legs feel. Patients from North Carolina and beyond trust Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran. He and his specialized team have helped women and men overcome symptoms of venous insufficiency like tired, heavy, achy and restless legs. With Dr. Kamran, you could finally have Nice Legs that FEEL as good as they LOOK and reclaim your active lifestyle.

Take care of your legs, and they’ll take care of you

It’s a new year and another chance to move ahead. Whether you have leg pain, varicose veins, swollen or restless legs, a non-invasive vein screening can help determine if vein disease is responsible for your symptoms. Vein treatment deemed medically necessary is covered by most insurance. Untreated vein disease may lead to At the end of the day, there’s nothing better than Nice Legs.

New location in Wilmington

The journey to Nice Legs with Dr. Kamran has never been easier! Now with TWO convenient locations - Dr. Kamran sees patients at his vein center in Wilmington in Howe Creek Landing on Military Cutoff Road and in Leland in the Waterford Medical Center. Life is moving forward. Don’t let vein disease stand in the way. Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran is one of the nation’s preeminent locations for the treatment of venous insufficiency and varicose and spider veins and is now offering *Free Vein Health Screenings.

*Note: The ‘Free Vein Health Screening’ offer is not valid for Medicaid beneficiaries, or other recipients of federal or state health care benefit programs, or when prohibited by an insurance coverage provider. New patients only. One free screening per person. Not redeemable for cash.