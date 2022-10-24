Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of O’Brien Service Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about O’Brien Service Company, visit www.obrienservice.com.

Living in the Wilmington NC region you know having a reliable air conditioner during the summer months is a must. One question many people often ask is, “What is the average lifespan of an AC system?” The answer we typically give for our area is about 10-15 years. However, there are many factors that can alter the lifespan. Here is an explanation of what can affect your AC system’s lifespan.

What System You Have.

The type and brand HVAC system you buy has a big impact on the lifespan. The saying is true when it comes to air conditioning systems, “You get what you pay for.” If you want to buy the cheapest system available with the lowest efficiency rating, there is nothing wrong with that. But know, it might not last as long as a high efficiency system that runs to last. Trane builds their systems with high quality, durable parts to withstand extreme elements. Which is why O’Brien is proud to be Wilmington’s local independent Trane Dealer.

Another factor that differs the longevity of an AC system is what type of system you buy. Most commonly around here, homes have heat pumps. They typically last 10-15 years. Compare that to a geothermal heating and cooling system which has an average lifespan of about 24 years.

Maintenance.

Does your system receive service annually? This question will help to determine if your AC system’s lifespan will be long or not. Let’s say you and your neighbor bought the exact same system the exact same day. However, they had their system cleaned and maintained annually. Additionally changed the filters quarterly and you did neither of these. Their AC system will most likely last longer. Dust and debris will build up on your system causing the efficiency to drop and possibly damaging the parts. This is why you need to make sure your system is well taken care of. Learn about O’Brien’s maintenance program called the Energy Savings Club.

Location.

Where your home is located is another impact. In our area, the outdoor units are exposed to different elements. If you live on the beach, lucky you! Although, be aware that due to the salt exposure in the air, it’s not uncommon to have to replace your system a few years before someone who lives further inland. Salty air will cause a lot of corrosion and eventually start deteriorating the parts in some systems.

Extend Your AC System Lifespan.

First, when purchasing a system make sure you choose a reliable company to install it correctly. Next, when it comes to choosing efficiency purchase the best system that’ll fit your budget. Once installed, take care of it! You wouldn’t go three years without taking your car to get checked, so stay on top of your HVAC system’s maintenance. If your system needs maintenance, repairs, or you need a replacement call the pros at O’Brien! (910) 799-6611.