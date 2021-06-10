2 Repairs Your Heating & Air System May Need This Summer

Sponsored - Needing a repair on your heating and air system is no way to start the Spring and Summer months! A refrigerant leak or a clogged drain line are two repairs we service pretty often in the summer months. O’Brien Service Company has been locally owned and operated for the past 40 years. We have your back when it comes to small fixes and major repairs.

Refrigerant Leak Repair

If you find that your HVAC system is having a difficult time cooling or not cooling at all, chances are you might have a refrigerant leak.

We’ll send one of our highly trained service techs to your home and check the pressures on your system. If these are low, the tech will offer to perform a leak search. If a leak is found, here are your repair options:

Decide whether the part leaking needs to be repaired or replaced

If a repair is needed, the cost will depend on which part has the leak

If the repair cost is high, you might want to consider replacing the system if It’s older, inefficient, or out of warranty

If you need time to make the decision, then our tech can add refrigerant to your system- but this is only a temporary fix! The added refrigerant could last months or even as little as a few days depending on the size of the leak.

AC Drain Line Repair

Water damage from a clogged drain line can be costly! This happens more during the humid, summer months because the cooling system will pull the humidity out of the air. The water being pulled from the air has to go somewhere! It will transfer to the air handler’s internal drain pan and will be dispensed outside the home through the drain line. If a clog occurs in the line, the water will back up into the drain pan and overflow.

The good news is, there are several ways to prevent the drain line from backing up. The most important preventative for any big or small repair is annual maintenance.

Annual Maintenance

Annual maintenance is important to prevent repairs like a drain line clog or even prevent a premature replacement. The service tech will look for anything that can shorten the lifespan of your system or cause excessively high utility bills. During a maintenance check, the tech will check both heating and cooling sides of your system and make sure every component of your system is working properly. This includes flushing the drain line to clear any debris, growth, or residue that could lead to a future blockage.

Because we’re passionate about what we do as a heating and cooling company, we offer our own membership! You’ll receive priority scheduling and discounts on service repairs.

Contact O’Brien Service Company

O’Brien Service Company has been servicing, repairing, and replacing residential and commercial HVAC units since 1981. Check out our website for more on our services, products, or reviews and don’t hesitate to give us a call for any of your heating and air needs!

I have nothing bad to say! From beginning to end the service was beyond excellent. I was given a courtesy call, the technician was on time, he worked quickly but not too fast, talked with me about questions I had and things he saw that might be an issue down the road. He was not hurried nor slow. He even talked to my dog and gave her some pets! I had just switched to OBrien service but wished that I had had them all along. Looking forward to next season’s maintenance visit. – Donna D. (Leland, 28451)