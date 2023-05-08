The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Includes Tax Credits for Qualifying HVAC Systems

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of O’Brien Service Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about O’Brien Service Company, visit https://obrienservice.com.

Are you needing to replace that old, inefficient heat pump? There has never been a better time to do so!

At O’Brien Service Company, we want to help you make the most of your money when investing into your home upgrades.

In January, the federal government’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) went into effect. This bill allows homeowners to take advantage of a $2,000 tax credit (not a deduction) for qualifying heat pump air conditioners. In addition to the great tax incentives from the government, Duke Energy is offering rebates directly to its clients.

Not only will our trained professionals carefully select the correct equipment so you can get the most bang for your buck, but we also provide the documentation necessary for your tax professional and even file the energy rebates on your behalf. In addition, we offer low monthly payments with 0% financing options that make the cost of ownership affordable at most any budget.

The current tax credit is for for products purchased and installed between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2032. Upgrades must be to an existing home that is your principal residence. Rentals and new construction homes cannot take advantage of this credit.

As always, if you have any further questions on these tax credits or about your HVAC system, give us a call at 910-799-6611 and we’ll be happy to help!

