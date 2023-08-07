How is the Air Quality in Your Home?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of O’Brien Service Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about O’Brien Service Company, visit www.obrienservice.com

In the news recently we’ve been hearing more and more about indoor air quality. While it’s beneficial that homes are built more efficiently to help keep conditioned air in, it also traps air pollutants in. Scoundrels such as dust, dander, mites, mildew, smoke, cooking grease, bacteria, and pollen can linger inside your home. Air pollutants can cause unwanted health problems and irritate those who already have medical conditions.

If the indoor air quality in your home concerns you O’Brien is here. We offer several products to assist in reducing unwanted airborne particles. Below is a description of some of the options. You can always contact our office as well to get insight from one of our knowledgeable team members.

Trane CleanEffects:

Certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the Trane CleanEffects™ Air Cleaner uses revolutionary technology that supplies your home with a cleaner, healthier environment, allowing you to breathe easier - literally. Remove up to 99.98% of airborne particles with this air cleaner for your home and say goodbye to worrying about breathing in harmful bacteria or allergens. Trane CleanEffects™ Air Cleaner is 8 times more effective than even the best HEPA room filters and up to 100 times more effective than a standard 1-inch filter.

QuikBox filter:

For efficient removal of household dust and allergens, a Trane Envirowise QuikBox air filter is a sensible and affordable solution for all homes. Our perfect fit design filters, available in 9 sizes, match our equipment for a neat and easy install. They’re up to 20 times more effective and are easy to replace.

UV Light:

A UV light installed in your system will eliminate mold, bacteria, and viruses. Likewise, UV germicidal lights can help reduce odors, reduce clogs in your drain lines by preventing algae growth, and maintain a cleaner coil. These lights are very economical to use and don’t need any maintenance besides replacement bulbs after about two years.

Attic Tent:

The attic tent helps stop dust and debris from leaving your attic space and entering your homes’ air. Additionally, it acts as a barrier for conditioned air to remain in your home and not permeate into your attic.

Contact O’Brien

O’Brien can assist you with any of these accessories to improve your indoor air quality. Contact your locally owned HVAC professionals today!